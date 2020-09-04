



The compact SUV segment in New Delhi India has become quite popular in the recent past. The sub 4 meter (less than 4 meter tall) SUV is particularly liked in India. Many big brands in India now offer their products in this segment and this segment product portfolio is going to grow in the coming times. In such a situation, Tata Nexon took a quantum jump in its sales figures with a huge growth of 127% and made it to the top 3 of the segment.

XUV 300, EcoSport, WRV also managed to make it to the list of top compact SUV. Of these, only the XUV 300 registered 18 percent growth. The sales of both the remaining cars declined.

Hyundai Venue on Top



Hyundai Venue remains the best-selling car in this segment. This car sold 8, 276 units in August. In August last year, the car sold 9,234 units.

Maruti’s Brezza ranks second



Maruti’s popular car Maruti Brezza was at number two in this list. The car sold 6,903 units in August 2020. The car sold 7,109 units in August last year.

Tata Nexon reached number three



Tata’s Nexon registered a growth of 127%. The car sold 5,179 units this month. At the same time in August 2019, only 2,275 units of this car were sold.

These cars also made it to the list



