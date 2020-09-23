Festive season is about to begin in the country amid Corona epidemic. In such a situation, car manufacturer companies have already started to woo customers. Talking about Tata Motors, the company has reduced the price of diesel variants of its premium hatchback Altroz. Apart from the XE and XE Rhythm variants, the price of all other variants of Tata Altroz ​​diesel has been reduced by Rs 40, 000. However, there has been no change in the price of petrol variants. Tata had increased the price of Altroz ​​by Rs 15,000 in the month of August itself. But at that time the price of the base XE diesel variants was not increased.

Deduction up to Rs 40,000

The price of Altroz ​​XM has been reduced from Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 7.50 lakh. While the price of Altroz ​​XM Style has been reduced from Rs 8.24 lakhs to Rs 7.84 lakhs. At the same time, the price of Altroz ​​XM Rhythm has been reduced from Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 7.89 lakh. Apart from this, the price of Altroz ​​XM Rhythm + Style has been reduced from Rs 8.54 lakh to Rs 8.14 lakh.

This is the new price

At the same time, the price of Altroz ​​XT has also been reduced by Rs 40,000. Its price has come down from Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh. The price of Altroz ​​XT Luxe has been reduced from Rs 8.98 lakh to Rs 8.58 lakh. The price of Altroz ​​XZ has been reduced from Rs 9.19 lakh to Rs 8.79 lakh. Talk about Altroz ​​XZ (O), then its price has been reduced from Rs 9.35 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh. The price of Altroz ​​XZ Urban has been reduced from Rs. 9.49 lakhs to Rs. 9.09 lakhs.

Petrol variants did not reduce prices

Tata Altroz ​​was launched in January this year. There has been no change in the price of Altroz ​​XE. Its price is 6.99 lakh rupees. At the same time, the price of Altroz ​​XE Rhythm is also 7.27 lakh rupees. The ex-showroom Delhi price of its petrol variants starts at Rs 5.44 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering discounts

The biggest hit in the hatchback is Maruti Suzuki’s Swift’s LXI petrol model getting a cash discount of 15 thousand and the LXI Special Edition is also getting a cash discount of 15 thousand. Maruti Suzuki has a cash discount of up to 30 thousand on the Celerio. Two models of Maruti Suzuki Alto are getting cash discounts of up to 18 thousand. A cash discount of 10 thousand is being received directly on Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

