The authorities of Tatarstan will allow to increase the occupancy of stands in stadiums during the competition from 50% to 70%. This was announced on Friday, September 18, by the Minister of Sports of the Republic Vladimir Leonov.

“We return 70% to all our competitions, this is the KHL, rugby, football, water polo. We expand this percentage from 50 to 70. [Вопрос] in the stage of decision, the draft resolution is already ready “, – quotes him TASS…

According to the latest data, 6,949 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Tatarstan, while 45 patients died, and 5,775 were cured.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

As of September 18, 1,091,186 cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 19 195 deaths were recorded, 901 207 people recovered.

