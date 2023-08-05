Commission approved on Wednesday (2.Aug) summons of the actress for having carried out advertising for a pyramid scheme company

The advisory of actress Tatá Werneck spoke this Friday (4.Aug.2023) about the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of cryptocurrencies, which approved the call of the artist to Globe on Wednesday (2.Aug). Tatá was summoned to testify for having carried out advertising for Atlas Quantum, a pyramid scheme company that allegedly used robots to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

In a note sent to Power360the actress’ advisory denied that she had made any investment in the company and said that if Tatá had known that Atlas would “getting involved in some scandal”would never have accepted linking its image to the company. “Tatá was just a service provider without any involvement with Atlas’ activities and routine”declared the artist’s team.

In addition to Tatá, actor Cauã Reymond was also summoned for having done an advertisement for Atlas. Applications were submitted by Deputy Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP). In addition to the artists, there was also approval to call:

Ronaldinho Gaucho – ex soccer player;

– ex soccer player; Ednaldo Rodrigues Gomes president of CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation);

president of CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation); Marcelo Tasjournalist and host of TV Cultura.

Watch the advertisement made by Tatá Werneck and Cauã Reymond (29s):

CPI OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) for Cryptocurrencies was installed on June 13. The chairman of the board is deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidarity-RJ). The commission’s intention is to investigate financial pyramid schemes using crypto assets.

Among the objectives of the CPI, according to the congressman, is the strengthening of investor confidence, the guarantee of transparency in the crypto market and the creation of a “solid foundation for the implementation of effective regulations”. Aureo was the author of the commission opening request.

Read the full note released by Tatá Werneck’s advisor on August 4, 2023:

“This summons caused great perplexity, because Tatá acted only as an Atlas poster girl, for the distant 5 years, when there was nothing that discredited that company. Now, if the Central Bank, the CVM, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Federal Revenue Service and the other Regulatory Bodies allowed Atlas to operate with the general public, how could Tatá, who is only an actress, guess that this company would have any activity illegal? It is obvious that if Tatá had known that Atlas would become involved in some scandal, harming its consumers, she would never accept linking her image to that company, and it should be noted that Tatá never invested in Atlas; she was never a partner in Atlas or had any interest in Altas’ earnings. Tatá was just a service provider without any involvement with Atlas’ activities and routine. (Ricardo Brajterman and Maíra Fernandes are Tatá’s lawyers).”