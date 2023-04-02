The management and the central works council of Tata Steel say they have taken note of statements made by employees in Whatsapp and Facebook groups about a demonstration that will be held on Monday by climate activists at the factory in IJmuiden.

“The language we have read and heard is completely unacceptable, hurtful and we strongly disapprove. We want to get all the facts to the surface as soon as possible and have a solid discussion with the parties involved. Based on that, we will consider what measures need to be taken,” said Hans van den Berg, CEO of Tata Steel Netherlands, in a statement.

The Noordhollands Dagblad reported on Saturday to be in possession of screenshots of conversations in a WhatsApp group of a sub-works council of Tata. In it, the employees make firm statements about the action group Kappen met Kolen, which is related to Extinction Rebellion. Dozens of members of that group want to hold a ‘die-in’ on Monday at the entrance gate of Tata by lying on the ground as ‘corpses’. See also Russia accuses Kiev of planning a nuclear incident

Work power free

Vice-chairman Gerrit Idema of the Central Works Council says, according to the newspaper: ‘Right into the oven then it won’t stink.’ Another member of the works council added: ‘I wanted to add Arbeit macht Frei as a hint.’ Another works council member writes: ‘Do we still have that box somewhere that we used with the strikes? Can we carry them away right away,’ with the addition of smileys and a picture of a coffin.

Activists block the railway to Tata Steel © ANP / ANP



Activist Peter Jamin van Kappen met Kolen reacts shocked and emotional to the statements. Jamin calls the reference to the text ‘Arbeit macht frei’ an absolute low point. “It is dehumanizing your opponent. They feel safe in that closed app group where it is apparently not strange to say things like this. Fortunately, people have also stepped out of that group.

According to Jamin, the action against the use of coal at the company will continue on Monday. Jamin even thinks that more people will show up now than at the last action at the Tata Steel site. According to Jamin, the action is a message to the government. “It lets us down. Which government dares to be the first to say that burning so much coal is no longer possible? The protest is not against the workers. Those statements in that app group only indicate that they are concerned about the future of the factory.” See also Neighborhood and Deaf