Tata Sky Broadband has introduced a new plan with a speed of 300Mbps, in which a data limit of 500GB will be available every month. The company had also come up with a 300Mbps speed plan earlier in May, which provided unlimited data. The price of that unlimited plan is Rs 1900, which is available in select circles. However, this time the company has brought the new plan with limited data, which is also slightly cheaper than the unlimited plan.In the new plan of Tata Sky Broadband, users will get 500 GB of data every month with a speed of 300 Mbps. However, once the data limit is met, the speed will be reduced to 3Mbps. The company said that the monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and early subscriptions of this plan can be taken.

Explain that the company also offers the option of data rollover (adding the remaining data next month) and free router with fixed GB plan. Apart from this, free installation facility is also available to users who take quarterly, semi-annual, early subscriptions. The new plan is currently available only in circles such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune and Thane.

What is the price

The company offers 5 fixed GB plans, which are priced from Rs 790 to Rs 1470. Apart from this, there are 4 types of offers in the unlimited plan of the company, which are priced from Rs 950 to Rs 1900. Let us know that in the unlimited 300 Mbps plan, customers get high speed of only 3300GB, after that the speed is reduced to 3Mbps.