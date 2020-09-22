Tata Sky is making changes to its broadband plans. Airtel and Jio have recently upgraded their broadband plans and are now offering unlimited data with each plan. Tata Sky has now announced free landline service with its broadband plans in order to retain the competition from other Internet service providers (ISPs) present in the market. Let us know that in all the plans of Jio and Airtel, landline service is being given free, perhaps due to this, Tata Sky has also made changes in its plans.Indian app created worldwide explosion, crores of downloads in 3 months, learn detailsLandline service is now being offered free to all broadband customers of Tata Sky. That is, free landline service can be enjoyed with all plans. Tata Sky has plans with validity of 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year. Customers get landline service in the plan of 1 month and 3 months, but they have to pay an additional Rs 100 per month in addition to the base fair of the plan. But in all unlimited plans of 6 months and 12 months, landline service is offered free. That is, customers who take a long-term plan will get the benefit of free landline service.

But these plans are still not like the services being offered in the broadband plans of Airtel and Jio. All the cheapest broadband plans of Airtel and Jio are also getting free landline service. This is not the case with Tata Sky.

Tata Sky has also made some other changes in its broadband plans. The company is offering ‘fixed data plans’ in select circles in the country. Now customers have two unlimited plans with 1 month validity. 100Mbps speed is available in the plan of Rs 850 per month while 150Mbps internet speed is available in the plan of Rs 950. Let us know that unlimited broadband plans also come with FUP limit. All unlimited plans have a FUP limit of 3.3TB of data.