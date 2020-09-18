Tata Sky has once again reduced the price of its Android TV set top box Binge +. Now customers can buy it for Rs 2,999. The company launched Binge + for Rs 5,999, the price of which was reduced to Rs 3,999 a few months ago. Now the company has again cut its price to attract more customers. This has been brought especially for those users who have SmartTV and want to watch online content.Explain that Android TV-based Binge + allows users to watch OTT apps as well as satellite TV. The special thing is that the company is offering six months of Tata Sky Binz service and Amazon Prime subscription for three months free with the new Binj + set top box under the offer.

Explain that under Tata Sky Binge Service, users are able to see OTT platforms like Disney + Hotstar, G5, Sun Next, Voot, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me and Eros Now. Its charge is Rs 299 a month. Apart from this, Amazon Prime, which is getting 6 months free, charges Rs 129 per month. In this way customers are saving a total of Rs 2181 (1794 + 387) on getting a new connection.

What is Binge +

Tata Sky Binge + shows users live TV and OTT content on their SmartTV. Users can switch between OTT apps and live TV anytime. They are also given the facility to view the content of the last 7 days of the apps. It also has a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant feature.