New model has come with electric sunroof

Tata Motors has launched a new variant of its popular compact SUV, Nexon. The new variant of Nexon is XM (S). The new variant of compact SUV Nexon will be available in both manual and AMT gearbox options. The new variant of Nexon is priced between Rs 8.36 lakh and Rs 10.30 lakh, ex-showroom in Delhi. The new variant of Nexon offers high-end features at a more affordable price tag.The features and equipment levels of the Tata Nexon XM (S) variant closely match those of the XM variant. However, it has some additional premium features. This Nexon model comes with an electric sunroof, making it the most affordable Nexon trim to offer a sunroof. In addition, it has come with some high-end features such as variant automatic projector headlamps and rain sensing wipers.

New variant comes with multi-drive modes



If you talk about its other features, then it has features such as multi-functional steering wheels, Harmon-sourced ConnectNext infotainment system, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, electronic stability program (ESP), reverse parking sensors. . This variant of Nexon comes with multi-drive modes like Eco, City and Sport. However, alloy wheels are being offered as optional accessories.

The price of the new variant is between 8.36 lakh and 10.30 lakh

Different engine variants cost so much

The Nexon XM (S) trim is available in manual as well as automated manual transmission (AMT) version. The ex-showroom price of the petrol and diesel variants of the Nexon manual is Rs 8.36 lakh and Rs 9.70 lakh respectively. At the same time, the petrol variant of XM (S) AMT is priced at Rs 8.96 lakh, while the diesel variant is priced at Rs 10.36 lakh. The Nexon is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which generates power of 118bhp and peak torque of 170Nm. At the same time, the diesel variant has a 1.5-liter turbo engine, which generates power of 108bhp and torque of 260Nm.

In the Indian market, Tata Nexon competes with Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the soon-to-be-launched Kia Sonnet. Tata Motors is also working on Nexon’s dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which could be launched in the coming months.