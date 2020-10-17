Tata Motors Has increased the price of its Nexon EV. This car has now become expensive by Rs 26,000. Tata has increased the price of XZ + and XZ + LUX variants. However, the price of the base XM variant of this car has not been increased. Let’s know on which model of this car how many rupees have been increased.

This is the price

The price of the XM variant of Tata Nexon EV is Rs 13.99 lakhs. At the same time, the price of XZ + 15.25 Lakh and XZ + LUX variants has now become 16.25 Lakh. Earlier, the price of the car was between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh.

Battery is strong

Tata Nexon EV has a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The battery pack is given below the floor, which will help in reducing the body roll. The electric motor provided in this electric SUV generates 129PS power and 245Nm peak torque.

Runs 312 km in full charge

The company claims that Nexon Electric will run for 312 kilometers once full charged. It will take only 9.9 seconds to catch a speed of 0 to 100 kilometers per hour. It will take 8 hours to charge the battery 20% to 100% with a standard 15A AC charger. The battery of this car can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 60 minutes.

35 connected car features

The company has added 35 advanced connected features in the Nexon EV. Apart from this, special care has also been taken in this regard. In terms of looks, the Nexon EV is exactly the same as the petrol Nexon.

Coping with

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV has direct competition with Hyundai Kona and MG eZs. Its starting price starts at Rs. 20.88 lakhs. While the price of Kona starts at Rs 23.71 lakh. While the Nexon EV starting at Rs 13.99 lakh is quite economical in terms of its low price.

