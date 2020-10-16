Tata Motors has increased the price of its Nexon EV. Nexon EV will now be costlier by Rs 26,000. The company has increased the price of XZ + and XZ + LUX variants. At the same time, there has been no change in the price of the base XM variant of the car.The price of the Tata Nexon EV’s XM variant is Rs 13.99 lakh. At the same time, the price of XZ + and XZ + LUX variants is now 15.25 Lakh and 16.25 Lakh respectively. Earlier, the car was priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh.



Battery and Performance

Tata Nexon EV has a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The battery pack is given below the floor, which will help reduce body roll. The electric motor delivered in this electric SUV generates 129PS power and 245Nm peak torque.

312 km long range

Tata Motors claims that Nexon Electric will run 312 kilometers once full charged. It will take 9.9 seconds for this electric SUV to reach 0-100 km / h. The standard 15A AC charger will take 8 hours to charge the battery 20% to 100%. At the same time, its battery can be charged from 0 to 80% in 60 minutes with a fast charger.