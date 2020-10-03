Broke 8 year record In September 2020, the company broke its 8-year record. The 162% jump in SAIL is the most impressive figure in the last 8 years. The company had previously sold 21,652 units in September 2012.

Tata Motors at number three in India Tata Motors has retained a third position in India thanks to this impressive performance. At the same time, Mahindra & Mahindra could not retain its fourth position. Kia took the fourth position, overtaking Mahindra.

Kia at number 4 on the basis of sonnet and seltos Kia recently launched SONET. Which has received a very good response in India. Earlier, the company had entered the Indian market with Celtos. Currently, the company has become the fourth largest automobile company in India.

