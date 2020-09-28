Before the festive season, car companies do not want to leave any chance to woo customers. That’s why companies are offering discount offers on their cars to customers. Talking about Tata, the company is offering discounts on Harrier in addition to Nexon, Tigor, Altroz, Tiago, as well as EMI offers on these cars. Let’s know how many rupees are being discounted on these cars with which offers.

Tata Harrier

Tata Motors’ strong SUV Harrier is a great opportunity to buy this month. The company is giving an advantage of up to 80,000 rupees to its customers on this car. If you want to bring Tata Harrier home, then you can bring an EMI of only Rs. 12,339. This Tata car has a new BS6 Norms engine with automatic transmission.

Tata Nexon

Tata is also giving an advantage of up to Rs 20,000 on Nexon, one of its best selling cars. The company is also offering EMI facility of Rs 5,999 on this car. On Tata Nexon, you will get electric sunroof along with many great features.

Tata Tigor

By buying Tata Tigor this month, you will get up to Rs 33,000. Apart from this, EMI facility of Rs 4,444 has also been given on this car. This car has an engine with BS6 Norms with automatic transmission.

Tata Tiago

On buying this Tata car in September, the company is giving you benefits of up to Rs 28,000. Under the Tata Tiago, EMI facility of just Rs 4,111 is also being given. A new engine with BS6 Norms has been given with automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki is also giving discounts

The country’s largest car company Maruti Suzuki is also offering its cheapest sedan Dzire. A total discount of 55 thousand is being given by the company. A cash discount of up to 25 thousand rupees on the pre-facelift model of the car, besides an exchange bonus of 25 thousand and a corporate discount of 5 thousand rupees is being given on both the facelift and pre-facelift models. The initial price of the Dzire is Rs 5,89,000 lakhs.

read this also

These great cars launched in September, know the features and price

Hyundai’s car overtook everyone in terms of earnings, see the list of best selling car