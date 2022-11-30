what was expected, Mexico he was left out of the World Cup in the group stage by beating Arabia 2-1. The goal difference was not enough and neither Argentina fully cooperated to get the third goal against Poland that gave the pass directly to the round of 16.
In this regard, one of the top managers and who always led with the Argentina shirt on, Gerardo Martinospoke about the resounding failure suffered in the joust.
It was at a press conference where Martino took responsibility for the failure suffered in Qatar
‘I am responsible for this disappointment. My contract expired when the game ended and there is nothing more’were the words of the coach, who will take a step to the side of the selection,
That is how Gerardo Martino becomes the worst coach who has directed the Mexican team, after the failure in this contest.
