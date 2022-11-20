There is no deadline that does not arrive or date that is not met, next Tuesday the Mexican team will be making its debut in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, when it is measured against its similar Poland which will star Robert Lewandowski.
Coach Gerardo Martino would already have everything ready to debut in the World Cup, however, there are 5 concerns that do not end up leaving him alone for the game. Here we present what it is about.
start with defeat
The worst thing that could happen to the Mexican team is to start off on the wrong foot in their participation in the World Cup. A setback at the start could put an end to the illusions of the long-awaited fifth game, which is why it is important to win to remain motivated.
Send Jiménez home?
One of Gerardo Martino’s main concerns and doubts is knowing if he will start the striker Raul Alonso Jimenez.
The Mexican attacker is coming out of an injury that sidelined him from the professional courts for 3 months, so he slipped into the squad at the last moment. However, his starting participation is in doubt.
some injury
And speaking of the issue of injuries, this is precisely a point that does not end up leaving ‘Tata’ Martino alone. A loss due to injury to one of his players could cause the set-up and plans he has for this match to be completely changed.
his star off
Much is expected of the player Hirving Lozano, who arrives as the star of the Aztec team to play this match. However, if ‘Chuky’ is not in shape or if he goes off, it could affect his other teammates and also the course of the game, since almost everything depends on him.
set piece errors
Undoubtedly, one of the main concerns of the Aztec team is the errors in set pieces. This problem is not from yesterday, since it is an evil that has been afflicting the team for years.
If these mistakes were not corrected, Poland will not forgive and will end up making a difference on the pitch.
