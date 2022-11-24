Next Saturday, November 26, Mexico and Argentina will play a good part of their chances of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. El Tri got a draw against Poland in their debut in the fair, while the Albiceleste fell surprisingly against Saudi Arabia. La ‘Scaloneta’, one of the favorite teams to win the title, has no margin for error and urgently needs three points.
Gerardo Martino knows that this game is the most important of his entire tenure as head of the Mexican National Team. A draw could bring Mexico closer to qualifying, but a loss would practically eliminate the Aztecs. For its part, the Argentine team is mortally wounded and is forced to win in its second game.
For this hard commitment, the ‘Tata’ would make some modifications with respect to the starting lineup that he presented against Poland. El Tri would start with a line of five defenders. Apparently, Martino would think about sending Andrés Guardado to start, instead of Luis Chávez, and the possibility of Rogelio Funes Mori playing as a starter is also being studied.
According to the most recent reports, the sacrificed would be Henry Martín. The Club América striker was intense in his sacrifice in the match against Poland, but he could not help much in attack. The Yucatecan player did not associate much and for this reason the Argentine coach would think about betting on ‘El Mellizo’ in the duel over the weekend.
Raúl Jiménez is Gerardo Martino’s favorite striker, however, although he was included in the final squad, the Wolverhampton Wanderers player was very out of rhythm in the game against Poland.
Against Argentina, everything indicates that Martín will be sent to the bench and Funes Mori will have a chance to make history against the team of his country of birth.
