In less than two weeks, the Mexican team will play its ticket to the World Cup in Qatar. The next FIFA date will be essential for El Tri, because in case of positive results, Martino’s team will practically have a place in the next World Cup, if not, the situation would be totally adverse for the Mexican team.
For this reason, Gerardo Martino wants to have all his pieces available for the triple matchday that will be played at the end of January and the beginning of February, a situation that seemed complex because these games intersected with the participation of Rayados de Monterrey in the World Cup. clubs which made one think that Martino would lose several pieces of his confidence, although, this will not be the case.
According to information from David Medrano, the situation of the Mexican National Team makes it have priority over any club, thus, each Rayados de Monterrey player who is required by Gerardo Martino will be part of the Tri and will miss the international fair with the royal team. There are several Rayados footballers who are usually part of the ‘Tata’ team, sure there are 4 Romo, Funes Mori, Gallardo and César Montes, optional would be Moreno, Aguirre and González.
#Tata #Martino #Monterrey #players #FIFA #date #Rayados #Club #World #Cup
