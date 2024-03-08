– The Argentinian Gerardo 'Tata' Martinotechnician Inter Miamiassured this Thursday that the 2-2 score achieved by his team during their visit to Nashville in the first leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League It leaves its players “well standing” for the second leg.

“We put the game at risk in both starts, in the first half and second half. They could have cost us the game. I am left with the fact that both in Los Angeles and tonight, the team achieved the result in time discount,” he said

Martino at the post-match press conference.

Nashville was winning 2-0, but the goals from the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Uruguayan Luis Suarez, with a header in the 95th minute, rescued Inter Miami. “It leaves us in a good position for the second game, the second ninety minutes, which are going to be as hard as today,” said Martino.

Part of tranquility

. The Argentine coach praised his team for remaining calm even when he was down in the light and for playing, he said, with order.

The Argentine has scored 37 goals in 49 final games. Photo:Eduardo Munoz Alvarez – FR171643 AP Share

“In terms of game control, ours was quite continuous. It is likely that there was a moment where we had to retreat, but they were isolated moments,” he considered.

Finally he reported that Messi, who received a hard blow to his left leg, without major consequences, feels fine.

“Leo finished the game welltired, with fatigue in the posterior ones, something logical, but it's fine,” he assured.

