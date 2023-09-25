Monday, September 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tata Martino revealed whether or not he will put Messi in the US Open Cup final

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Tata Martino revealed whether or not he will put Messi in the US Open Cup final

Close


Close

Lionel Messi

Messi and Martino.

Messi and Martino.

The match will be played next Wednesday, September 27.

The Argentinian Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinocoach of Inter Miami, assured this Sunday, after his team’s 1-1 draw against Orlando City in the MLS, that the presence of the Argentine Lionel Messi in next Wednesday’s final against the Houston Dynamo is in doubt and he will make a decision listening to ‘la Pulga’ and at the same time evaluating “future risks.”

“It is very difficult to assign him some percentage, because we go day by day. We will evaluate it, first I will listen to what he tells me, how he feels and we also have to evaluate the future risks,” said Martino in the press conference after the Orlando match. .

See also  Messi or Ronaldo? .. A data expert reveals "the greatest player in history"

Expectation for Messi

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is injured.

Inter Miami traveled to Orlando without Messi, absent due to a muscle problem, nor the Spanish Jordi Alba, also with muscle discomfort, nor Sergi Busquets, who had a migraine. “Busquets had a migraine problem and when he has that it gives him vision problems, but I don’t think he will have a problem for Wednesday,” he said.

Martino was satisfied with a draw that keeps Inter Miami in the fight for a place in the postseason. “Later we will see if the point is useful for what we are looking for, but if you think of it as an isolated match it was fine. The only thing I asked the players was to play this match thinking about the importance of the result in achieving qualification,” said.

“The teams that have little chance of fighting, even show it in their ways of playing. We have little chance, but we continue fighting. It’s a race against time. I don’t know what the rest of the teams will think, but we would get there well. the postseason,” he added.

See also  Barça should give Dembélé an ultimatum

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Tata #Martino #revealed #put #Messi #Open #Cup #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, here is the official launch trailer

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, here is the official launch trailer

Recommended

No Result
View All Result