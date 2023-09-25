Tata Martino revealed whether or not he will put Messi in the US Open Cup final

The Argentinian Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinocoach of Inter Miami, assured this Sunday, after his team’s 1-1 draw against Orlando City in the MLS, that the presence of the Argentine Lionel Messi in next Wednesday’s final against the Houston Dynamo is in doubt and he will make a decision listening to ‘la Pulga’ and at the same time evaluating “future risks.”

“It is very difficult to assign him some percentage, because we go day by day. We will evaluate it, first I will listen to what he tells me, how he feels and we also have to evaluate the future risks,” said Martino in the press conference after the Orlando match. .

Expectation for Messi

Lionel Messi is injured.

Inter Miami traveled to Orlando without Messi, absent due to a muscle problem, nor the Spanish Jordi Alba, also with muscle discomfort, nor Sergi Busquets, who had a migraine. “Busquets had a migraine problem and when he has that it gives him vision problems, but I don’t think he will have a problem for Wednesday,” he said.

Martino was satisfied with a draw that keeps Inter Miami in the fight for a place in the postseason. “Later we will see if the point is useful for what we are looking for, but if you think of it as an isolated match it was fine. The only thing I asked the players was to play this match thinking about the importance of the result in achieving qualification,” said.

“The teams that have little chance of fighting, even show it in their ways of playing. We have little chance, but we continue fighting. It’s a race against time. I don’t know what the rest of the teams will think, but we would get there well. the postseason,” he added.

EFE

