Tata Motors has chosen the United Kingdom as a base for the construction of a new battery factory that will power future electric vehicles of the Jaguar Land Rover group. But this will happen on one condition: the UK government will have to guarantee grants, support packages, assistance for energy costs and research funding for a total of 500 million pounds. Otherwise, the Indian company has already announced that it could immediately change its plans and decide to build the new site in Spain.

Ultimatum to the British government

According to reports from various British media, Tata Motors would be evaluating a partnership with the Chinese battery manufacturer Envision, from which this strategy of building and managing a factory in Somerset, in the United Kingdom, could arise, so as to be able to supply the next electric vehicles from the Jaguar Land Rover group of batteries they need. The ball now passes into the hands of the UK government: it seems that Tata Motors has conceded to the competent ministers few weeks to establish whether to guarantee it the necessary financial support, otherwise the Indian company could decide to definitively take a step back. “We are interacting with Tata Motor, but whether the talks will end positively or not will depend on whether we can agree on how much the final amount should be”a British government official explained to The Telegraph.

Skyrocketing energy costs

The main issue to be resolved now seems to be related to energy costs, which in the United Kingdom are higher than in other European countries. Recall that last year Jaguar Land Rover and Envision were close to announcing a partnership to build the battery factory in Somerset, but plans had been retarded for two fundamental reasons: first, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was soon replaced; moreover, Tata was already pushing for British government support for his steel business in the country.