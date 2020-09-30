India’s retail sector is developing very fast. The whole world is eyeing this and all the big companies of the world want to join this race. Talking about online retail, Flipkart, acquired by Walmart and JioMart, is giving a tough competition to Amazon. Recently, there was a news that Tata Group will also invest in the retail sector on a very large scale and will bring a super app by the end of this year.According to the news of the news agency Reuters, Walmart Inc. can invest a huge amount of $ 25 billion or about 1.8 lakh crore in the Tata group. The investment will be for Tata Group’s proposed super app. According to the report, this super app will be a joint venture by Tata Group and Walmart. Through this app, synergy between Tata Group’s retail business, Flipkart and Walmart e-commerce will be done.

Mukesh Ambani has recently raised a fund of around 1.5 lakh crore ($ 20 billion) by selling stake in Jio platform. Apart from this, disinvestment is also being done in Reliance Retail and three deals have been finalized so far.

Super app for Tata Consumer

According to a Bloomberg report, the Tata group is also looking for investors for its digital platform. In such a situation, Walmart can invest up to $ 20-25 billion in Tata’s super app. This Tata app will come under Tata Sons. The app is planned to be launched by December or January 2021. With the help of this app, different business of Tata Consumer will be available on one channel. Tata consumers include brands like Titan, Tata Trait.