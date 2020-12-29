The country’s largest automaker Tata Motors is preparing to launch its new micro SUV in the domestic market. It is being told that the codename of this new micro SUV is HBX. Recently this small SUV has been spotted during testing. The company may introduce the new Tata HBX to the market by the middle of next year. So let’s know about this small and affordable micro SUV –

The testing mole of Tata HBX has been used in the production ready dual tone alloy wheel. The concept of this car was introduced in the past Auto Expo. Looking at the testing model, it can be said that the company will give it a tall and muscular design, apart from this, it has given day time running lights (DRL) with split headlamps, as seen in the Harrier.

Also read: Confirm: Tesla’s electric cars will be sold in India from next year! Nitin Gadkari confirmed

The new Tata HBX will be smaller in size, according to the information, it will have a length of 3,840mm, width 1,822mm and a wheelbase of 2,450mm. Speaking of size, this micro SUV is Maruti Swift in length and wheelbase. The HBX is built on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language, reflecting the design of the Harrier SUV.

How will the engine: The company can use a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine in the Tata HBX, which generates 85hp power and 113 Nm of torque. The front has a split-headlamp set with the main cluster under the bumper. This SUV uses the company’s ‘Humanity Line’ front grille. At the same time, there is a main crease in the back of the HBX, which divides the tailgate into different parts.

What will be the price: Currently, this SUV is being known as its codename HBX. Last September, the company registered a trademark under the name Timero. This has led to speculation that the company may give it the same name. Although it is difficult to say anything about its price before the launch, but it is believed that the company can launch this micro SUV in the market up to Rs 5 lakh.