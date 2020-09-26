The festive season in India is not far away now. Tata Motors is currently offering discounts on almost all its products. The company’s popular SUV car Tata Harrier will also get a discount. The Tata Harrier is one of the company’s most talked about cars. If you are planning to buy this Tata car then this is a good chance for you.Tata Harrier is getting a discount of up to 80 thousand rupees in the month of September. This includes a consumer discount of Rs 25,000. Apart from this, an exchange bonus of 40,000 is also available on the purchase of this car. Apart from this, a bonus of Rs 15,000 is also available. In this way, you can get a total discount of 80,000 rupees on this car in the month of September.

Tata launched this car in India in January. The Tata Harrier is built on the new OMEGARC platform, developed by Tata Motors and Jagawar Land Rover. Tata Motors has introduced the new SUV in four variants, which include XE, XM, XT and XZ. The Tata Harrier measures 4598 mm in length, 1894 mm in width and 1706 mm in height. The Harrier has a wheelbase of 2741 mm and ground clearance 205 mm. In this cool car, you will get a 50-liter capacity fuel tank. Apart from this, 17-inch alloy wheels are provided with radial tires.

The Harrier has a 2.0-liter Cryotech diesel engine. This engine generates 140 PS of power at 3750 rpm and 350 Nm peak torque at 1750-2500 rpm. This four-cylinder motor is equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Harrier is an SUV equipped with great features. It features projector lens headlamps with follow-me-home function, LED daytime running lights, fog lamps, LED taillights and out side rear view mirrors with integrated turn indicators. The cabin is given in black and brown color theme with fox wood inserts. It also has the option of premier fabric and leather upholstery.