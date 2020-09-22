Highlights: 18% stake in Tata Sons, holding company of Tata group of Mistry family

Mistry family wants to raise capital by pledging some shares to repay debt

Tata group is against it, instead it has offered to buy stake in itself

Mistry’s son Cyrus Mistry was removed from the post of chairman of Tata Sons in 2016

A legal dispute has been going on between the country’s largest industrial conglomerate Tata Group and its largest minority stakeholder Mistry family over the past one year. The Tata group has taken the initiative to end the controversy. He says he is willing to buy the stake of the Mistry family.

Tata Sons’ lawyer told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it was ready to buy 18 per cent stake in the cash-strapped Shapoorji Palounji Group. Shapoorji Palounji Group wants to raise money to pay its debts. But instead of selling the stake, it wants to borrow by pledging shares. The Tata group feels that there is a risk in doing so. This may put shares in the hands of investors who may later work against the interests of the company.

Ban on sale of shares

The Supreme Court has told the Mistry Group that it will not sell or pledge any shares to the Tata group until 28 October. The next hearing of the case will begin on October 28. Shapoorji Palounji Group is controlled by Palounji Mistry and his family. The group has an 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group. Mistry’s son Cyrus Mistry was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons in 2016. Since then, he is engaged with the Tata family.

How much debt is there on the Egyptian family

The Mistry family owns real estate, infrastructure and home appliances businesses. The group had plans to raise $ 1 billion by pledging some of its stake in Tata Sons to pay off its debt. SP Group’s main holding company, Shapoorji Palounji & Co. Pvt, had a debt of Rs 9280 crore ($ 1.3 billion) at the end of February. The entire group had debt of over Rs 30,000 crore as of March 2019.