The Controller General of India has approved the commercial launch of Tata CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) Kovid-19 probe ‘Feluda’. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) gave this information on Saturday.

“This test uses an indigenously developed, state-of-the-art CRISPR technique to detect the genomic sequence of the SARS-Cove-2 virus,” CSIR said in a statement. “The level of accuracy of the Tata CRISPR probe It is similar to traditional RT-PCR testing, but it results in less time, less cost and is also easier to use.

This technique has been developed by CSIR-IGIB (Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology). The Tata company stated that this test is equivalent to conventional RT-PCR testing in giving accurate results. Apart from this, it is cheaper and results in less time. This method can also be used in future tests of other epidemics.

The company said that the Tata Crisper test is the first such test in the world using the CAS9 protein to successfully identify the virus that spreads the Kovid-19 pandemic.

