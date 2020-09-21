Scientists, researchers, doctors, and technology companies have been searching one after the other to avert the threat of corona amidst the havoc of the corona virus. Under this, the Tata group has developed a new Kovid-19 test kit. The company has prepared the Clustered Regularly Interrupted Short Palindromic Repeats Corona Virus Test (CRISPR Corona Test) in association with the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB). The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has, however, launched the Corona Virus. In the investigation, Tata’s new Kovid-19 test ‘Feluda’ has been approved for public use.According to the Tata group, the CRISPR corona test will yield accurate results comparable to the most reliable RT-PCR test. Also, it will take less time and cost. This test uses indigenous CRISPR technology to detect genomic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 virus. In future, this technology can also be used in the test of other epidemics. The company said that the Tata CRISPR test is the first such test in the world using the CAS-9 protein to successfully identify the virus that spreads the Kovid-19 pandemic.

The Health Ministry claim states that the Tata group, in collaboration with CSIR-IGIB and ICMR, has developed a ‘Made in India’ product, which is safe, reliable, affordable and accessible. Girish Krishnamurthy, CEO, Tata Medical and Diagnostics Limited, said, ‘Approval for the Tata CRISPR test for COVID-19 will boost the country’s efforts in fighting the global epidemic. The commercialization of the Tata CRISPR test reflects the tremendous R&D talent in the country, which can help transform India’s contribution to the global healthcare and scientific research world. ‘

Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Director General-CSIR, congratulated the scientists and college students of CSIR-IGIB, Tata Group and DCGI for their work and cooperation.