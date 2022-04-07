Tata is preparing to expand its electric range with the production version of the SUV concept Curv. We are talking about a battery-powered crossover that embodies the new design language of the Indian brand, called “Digital”And characterized by clean surfaces and dynamic lines. Aesthetically speaking, this electric SUV concept features slim LED headlights at both the front and rear, glossy plastic trim on the wheel arches and triangle-shaped daytime running lights that replace the air intakes on the front bumper. In all likelihood, all these design specs will also be carried over by the production version of this electric coupe SUV that will debut within the next two years.

Inside the cabin, the new design language promoted by Tata Motors will not sacrifice the spaciousness available to the occupants. At the top of the dashboard they are mounted two independent medium sized displays, one dedicated to the infotainment system and one to the digital instrument panel. The two-spoke steering wheel features an illuminated badge and integrated controls, while the buttons on the center console are “touch-sensitive”. There’s also a panoramic roof that lights up the cabin, as well as futuristic-looking seats with modern fabric upholstery patterns.

As for the motorsport aspect, the new Curvv will be based on architecture Tata Generation 2 EV, with the Indian brand not disclosing the official specifications of the electric motor. The battery-powered version will be the first of the SUV to be launched on the market, and will boast a range of up to 500 kilometers and improved performance, but will soon be joined by other versions of the same model equipped with an internal combustion engine. In the Tata range, the production version of this SUV coupe will sit above the small SUV Nexon EV, India’s best-selling electric model. The new Curvv is one of eight electric models that Tata plans to launch by 2025: the Indian brand’s goal is for its electric range to represent 25% of its total home market sales by 2026.