Tata Motors, the country’s largest automobile manufacturer, is going to launch the electric version of its famous premium hatchback car Tata Altroz ​​in the domestic market. According to reports, the new electric car can be launched in the market only this year. Today we will tell you about five special things related to this car in our article.

1) – Design: Tata Altroz ​​is built on 2.0 styling design language by the company. It is being told that the company is giving a similar design to its electric version. In its electric model the vents in the front bumper can be removed. Apart from this, the car will be given a new design alloy wheel. If the gear lever is not provided, the center tunnel will be even smaller. The company can replace the lever with a rotary knob, which will change the driving modes.

2) – Features: In the electric version of Tata Altroz, the company will include all the features that are found in the regular petrol and diesel models. Apart from this, Harman’s floating infotainment system will be provided, which can connect to Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Other features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, ambient lighting, cruise control, AC vents at the rear, driving modes and rain sensing wipers. As far as safety is concerned, this car will be given features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), front seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensor, high speed alert system.

3) – Battery and Range: Tata Motors recently confirmed that the car will use IP67 rated dust and waterproof batteries. Apart from this, fast charging system will also be given in this car. According to media reports, this car will give a driving range of up to 300 km in a single charge. The car can include an electric motor used in Nexon EV which generates power of 129 PS and torque of 245 Nm. Nexon offers a driving range of up to 312 km on a single charge. A battery pack of 30.2 kWh capacity has been used in it.

What will be the price: However, it is difficult to say anything about the price of Tata Altroz ​​Electric before the launch. But experts believe that the company can market this car at a price of up to Rs 10 lakh. The company is soon going to launch this car in the market with turbo petrol engine.

Compete with Tata Altroz ​​will be the first electric premium hatchback car in the Indian market. However, there is no rival of this car directly in the market. But soon Maruti Suzuki is going to launch the electric version of its WagonR in the market, so after its arrival in the market, there can be a tough competition between these two cars.