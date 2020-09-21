The diesel variants of a Tata Motors car have become cheap. This car from Tata Motors is the Altroz ​​premium hatchback. Tata Motors has updated the prices of the diesel version of the Ultraz Premium Hatchback. Except for the base model, the company has reduced the price of the remaining variants of Altroz ​​diesel by Rs 40,000. Tata Ultraz was launched in January 2020 and is the only hatchback in India to achieve a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP.The price of the Tata Altroz ​​Diesel’s XM variant has now gone up to Rs 7.5 lakh. The price of this variant was earlier Rs 7.90 lakh. At the same time, the price of XT variant of Ultraz has now been 8.19 lakh rupees. The price of this variant was earlier Rs 8.59 lakh. At the same time, the price of XZ variant of Ultra diesel diesel has been reduced by Rs 40 thousand to Rs 8.79 lakh. Earlier, the price of this variant was Rs 0.19 lakh. The price of XZ option of Ultra diesel is now 8.95 lakh rupees. Earlier it was priced at Rs 9.35 lakh. These are the ex-showroom prices of the car all over Delhi.

Ultraz gets 5 star rating in Global NCAP

Ultras is coming in 2 engine options

Tata Altroz ​​1.2 liter petrol and 1.5 liter diesel is available in these 2 engine options. In August 2020, Tata Motors had increased the price of the Altroz ​​line-up to Rs 16,000, excluding the base variant of the Altroz ​​diesel. The diesel variant of the Altroz ​​is powered by a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder turbocharged engine. This engine generates 89bhp of power at 4,000rpm and peak torque of 200Nm between 1,250-3,000rpm.

Work is also going on on turbo variant

Tata Motors is also working on the turbo variant of the Altroz ​​hatchback, which has also been spotted during testing. The Ultraz Turbo can have a 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine. Dual-clutch automatic gearbox can be given in turbo variant.