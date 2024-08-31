Our report on the best German dry single-vineyard wines of the 2023 vintage and the red 2022s, which were just presented in a tasting marathon in Wiesbaden, begins where you wouldn’t expect it. At the end of April, at the Egon Müller winery on the Saar. Müller’s Scharzhof at the foot of the world-famous Scharzhofberg is the most internationally respected winery in Germany – and by far the most expensive. Above all, however, no dry single-vineyard wine is produced here, but rather residually sweet premium wines from the Riesling grape variety.