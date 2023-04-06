Netherlands.- This Wednesday the second semifinal of the Netherlands Cup where the feyenoord and the ajax They battled to get the last ticket to the title fight where PSV was already waiting for them. After a rather surprising duel, the Ajax team rose with a 1-2 victory to advance.

The actions of the match put Ajax ahead with the goal by Dusan Tadic where two Mexicans also appeared as Edson Alvarez and Jorge Sanchez who defended their goal well until the final part of the first half where the game was complicated for the visitors by giving away an attack play for now the other Mexican marked them, Santiago Gimenez put the partial 1-1.

For the second half things were again for Ajax who in the first minutes scored via Davy Klaassen who would later be affected by an injury to his head as a result of objects thrown by the fans onto the field. The duel stopped a few

minutes but then they returned to the actions to consummate the victory of Ajax.

With this result, the final of the Netherlands Cup was defined where PSV and Ajax will have to fight to be the new champion of the championship. This final, regardless of who made it to the final, was already going to be special and it is that in 3 of the 4 semifinalists

There were Mexican players, which will now leave the possibility of someone being crowned.

On the PSV side, Erick Gutiérrez will be in charge of defending the “Farmers” group, while Ajax will put Jorge Sánchez and Edson Álvarez in who will seek to do evil to him as it is now in the Eredivisie where Ajax has PSV third barely

for goal difference.