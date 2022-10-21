“CEDH was created fifty years ago with the aim of developing a unique language for homeopathy at an international level and thus creating a body of reliable information all over the world. We are present in 28 countries and have formed over these 50 years more than 40 thousand doctors of all specializations “. Thus Martine Tassone, medical and educational director of CEDH France on the sidelines of the 10th International Congress of the Center d’Enseignement et de Développement de l’Homéopathie kicking off today in Rome.