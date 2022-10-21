“The CedhCenter d’Enseignement et de Développement de l’Homéopathie, was founded in 1972 with the aim of developing a unique language for homeopathy, transmit to health professionals the knowledge and tools necessary for the daily practice of homeopathy and thus create a body of reliable and international information. This is to give all patients worldwide access to homeopathic treatment through their doctors. We are present in 28 countries and in these 50 years we have trained more than 40 thousand health professionalsnot only general practitioners, but also pediatricians and dermatologists for example. “Thus Martine Tassonemedical and educational director of Cedh Francia, on the sidelines of the 10th International Congress of the Center d’Enseignement et de Développement de l’Homéopathie, starting today in Rome with the participation of over 500 health professionals from 22 countries.

“Today here we have decided to open the doors of the congress also to other health professions, such as midwives, nurses, osteopaths and physiotherapists – underlines Tassone – because we intend to open access to the Cedh also to these other professions in the world. doctor”.