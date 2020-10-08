On the territory of an ammunition storage warehouse in the Ryazan region, where a fire broke out the day before, up to two thousand shells detonated. It is reported by TASS citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

The interlocutor of the agency added that mainly 152 mm caliber shells exploded. At present, the intensity of explosions has significantly decreased.

It also clarifies that the explosions of ammunition took place in open storage areas, while most of the sites in the warehouse are underground.

Fire at an ammunition depot in the Ryazan region

Recall that on the afternoon of October 7, on the territory of an ammunition storage warehouse in the area of ​​the village of Zheltukhino, Ryazan region the grass lit up. As a result, the fire spread to the site where the shells were stored. An emergency regime has been introduced in the region.

Earlier it was reported that almost 800 military and rescuers are taking part in extinguishing the fire.