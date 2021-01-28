The timing of the World Figure Skating Championships remained the same. TASS citing the source.

It is noted that the preparation for the world championship is going according to plan.

On Thursday, a meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Skating Union (ISU) was held, at which, among others, the issue of holding a tournament in Stockholm from 22 to 28 March 2021 was discussed.

Recall that in December, the ISU Council canceled the European Championship, which was to be held in Zagreb from January 24 to 31, the Grand Prix final in Beijing (December 10-13) and the World Junior Championships in Lyon (March 12-13), due to the coronavirus. ).

Earlier it was reported that Russian figure skaters will represent the country’s national team at the World Championships in Stockholm under the name of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, abbreviated to three words in Latin: Figure Skating Russia (FSR).