Russia and Serbia may resume flights in the near future, reports TASS citing a source close to the aviation industry.

Presumably, the Russian side will allow flights to Serbia in October. While the carriers are waiting for the corresponding government decree.

Note that on the eve of the resumption of flights from Belgrade to Moscow, the Serbian airport named after Nikola Tesla announced. At the same time, representatives of Air Serbia said that against the background of the coronavirus, flights to the Russian Federation “have not yet been restored” and will not open until the end of the year. At the same time, the Belgrade office of Aeroflot’s ticket sales announced the availability of direct flights on the Belgrade-Moscow route.

Earlier it became known that Russian air carriers received admission to regular flights to 24 countries. Last week, the Russian government expanded the list of cities from which international flights can be operated.