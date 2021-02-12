More than 40 flights were delayed or arrived late at Moscow airports due to prolonged snowfall, another 10 were canceled, reports TASS…

According to the online scoreboard at 17:00, 10 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo. 19 flights were delayed in Vnukovo, two more were canceled. 15 flights were delayed in Domodedovo, four were canceled. In Zhukovsky, four flights were canceled.

Meanwhile, earlier in the press services of the Moscow airports stated that the airports of Moscow and the Moscow region operate in an uninterrupted mode in difficult weather conditions of snowfall.

According to meteorologists, heavy snowfall in Moscow will last until February 13-14. It will be accompanied by a blizzard, snow drifts and rolls. It is expected that 25-30 mm of precipitation will fall on these days.

The hydrometeorological center of Russia reported that abnormally cold weather would set in the Central Federal District.