According to what was recently revealed by the publisher PLAYISM, the title TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight will be released next April 28 on PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch, while the Xbox One previously confirmed has been officially canceled because of “Technical Problems“.

A retail edition containing an art book and a CD with the soundtrack will also be on sale for Japan.

Below you can enjoy a brand new Japanese trailer for the game!

TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight – Trailer

Explore the beautiful landscape and face various tests of a fictional world inspired by the art, culture, and geography of East Asia and late 1990s platformers. Nocras’ impressive resume, artist turned game developer, includes credits across multiple AAA Titles, including 3D design on FINAL FANTASY XIII-2 as well as FINAL FANTASY XIV: A Realm Reborn and 2D graphics for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. As the explorer Yukumo, jump, run, and dash through dungeons, temples and various scenic spots, complete with “Photo Mode” to commemorate the beautiful scenery. Meet these challenges while listening to a soundtrack by Ujico, a Japanese musician with over 1 million YouTube subscribers and 600,000 monthly Spotify listeners. Between levels, visit the city that is home to the Nezu tribe, a feline species that provides Yukumo with requests for various tasks in exchange for valuable collectible items and resources. Find new areas by sheltering Yukumo’s airship, discover ancient temples and traverse cherry blossom gardens and snow-capped mountain ranges. Earn new clothes and items to decorate Yukumo’s home among the Nezu tribe.

