The world’s largest carnivorous marsupial, the Tasmanian devil, has returned to run free in the wild on the Australian mainland. The marriage of Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and Spanish Elsa Pataky has joined the conservation groups that last September released 11 specimens in a natural sanctuary in New South Wales, the first of a series of releases.

Popularized by the character Taz From the Looney Toones cartoon series, Tasmanian devils have been listed on the United Nations endangered species listings since 2008. This is “the first time in 3,000 years or so that the Tasmanian devil prowls the woods of the continent and as a super predator, this is a fundamental question, “said Tim Faulkner, president of the conservation group Aussie Ark.

The breeding and release program is the work of this organization along with two others, Global Wildlife Conservation and WildArk. They plan to release another 20 specimens in 2021 and as many in 2022. Faulkner believes that the action constitutes a “monumental” moment in the rebuilding of the Australian ecosystem. “This release of devils is the first of many future ones. (…) We have raised about 400 cubs, and right now we are in a position for some of them to return to nature.”

The animals will live in Barrington Tops National Park, pick up National Geographic. To prepare for the arrival of the specimens, conservationists fenced off a large area of ​​protected eucalyptus forest, eliminated invasive plants, and cleared stubble that could cause fires.

The actor Hemsworth commented at the act of releasing the animals what it had consisted of: “We had some traps to capture the devils and now we are going to release them into the wild.”

The Tasmanian devils disappeared from the continent because the dingoes hunted them and were reduced to the island that gives them their name, where the number of specimens has also decreased since 1990 due to the extension of a facial tumor that affects them. Australia has the highest mammalian extinction rates in the world and the reintroduction of the species will help rebalance the ecological system that was damaged by the introduction of invasive species of predators, Faulkner said.