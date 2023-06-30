At first glance, the gastronomic offer at Bilbao airport is not exciting. There are no branches of chefs as high-profile as Dani García or the Torres brothers, who are present at the Malaga and Barcelona aerodromes with Bibo y Alas. Here, between the check-in counter and the boarding gate, one barely comes across two transit bars, four franchises, a pastry kiosk, a coffee machine, some other of selling and a magazine rack with soft drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Another start or end of an anodyne journey, unless the existence of the best kept open secret is known: Taskas.

This is how Ángel Velo called the restaurant that opened in 2011 within the perimeter of La Paloma airport (a 10-minute walk from the terminal), in an Avia gas station. In fact, to get to it you have to circulate between the pumps, and the prices of diesel and unleaded gasoline are the first ones you see when you go there to eat. But the entrepreneur, who previously (from 2004 to 2011) managed another Taskas in Mungia —“a tavern where you would pass by the door more than a thousand times and never stop,” he says—, was not content with opening an establishment where he simply water or kill the bug when you refuel or are in a hurry not to miss a flight. He didn’t put together a bar pintxos and sandwiches, nor did he put together the menu of the day and portions in a laminated menu. She rode something else.

Except for the category of many cars parked in front, nothing allows one to intuit what is inside there, which is why the surprise is usually capital for the debutant as soon as they open the door and come across a chamber that houses twenty different sparkling wines, in mostly champagne, and a well-stocked hatchery with live shellfish. At the foot of it, a kind of counter exhibits more shellfish and fish of the day, than on any given Tuesday it can be barnacles, championship clams, impressive cocochas of hake, cuttlefish and brilliant whole pieces of kingfish, sea bream, sole, turbot or mojarra .

And, beware, it is not props. “Two march with 200 barnacles, battered cocochas with four handles (roasted peppers), squid with two pieces and ends with a pilpil and monkfish for one”, sings Velo in the kitchen, which complements the solid offer with 250 wine references and dozens of distillates.

Crayfish in sauce from the Taskas restaurant in Bilbao. Sara Brown

In addition, in Taskas, just 12 kilometers from the Cantabrian Sea, all the fish is fresh and wild. “I don’t want for the client what I don’t want for myself, and with a good product doing it wrong is complicated. Now, with a bad product, doing it right is super difficult, there is nowhere to take it. In the end, you try to save on a sea bream and buy it cheaper, but if it costs 32.50 euros instead of 40 euros, it’s because it comes with two or three more days,” Velo explains.

Ángel Velo, owner of the Taskas restaurant, in Bilbao. sara chestnut

Thus, the seasonal product is the great protagonist of a place called asador, despite preparing the genre with a griddle, frying pan and oven. “The airport did not let us put an ember. It forced us to have the kitchen, the grill in a separate room with a fire door, and then the coal that we were going to use in a different story. We designed everything to do it that way, and yet it wouldn’t let us. He said that there was no way to talk about the fire, and even less with a gas station next door! It would only be necessary that, without eating or drinking it, all this caught fire and the airport would have to be closed. There is no money or insurance to pay for that, look at the one you prepare”, Velo speculates.

In any case, the clams from Pedreña (Cantabria) are so firm, tasty and meaty that they can be enjoyed raw, presented on crushed ice. The size of the barnacles, delicious freshly cooked, is also usually worthy of envy. Salmon marinated in orange has many fans and, despite the fact that minimal intervention prevails in this house (Taskas is a product), the efforts to present, in a way that is as tasty as it is original, are appreciated, delicacies such as Norway lobster, bathed in a sauce like a crayfish.

Throughout the year there is no shortage of green, red and mixed peppers, delicate and fleshy, still subjected to the heat of the oak, which a neighbor of the host grows a short distance from the dining room. The turgid cocochas are tasty, the monkfish tail can come out with a reduction of txakoli and the successful “del pastor Azkorra” sirloin, pasted in flour and beaten egg, accompanied by fried egg, fried potatoes and roasted peppers, is a new example of tenderness.

Cocochas and red peppers from the Taskas restaurant, in Bilbao. sara chestnut

The tomato with tuna belly from Bermeo (21 euros) always triumphs, as well as the pan-fried shrimp, and the expertise of the kitchen team is also shown in stews and traditional dishes that invite you to ask for a spoon or spread a good bread to finish big classic sauces. This is the case of the Biscayan totemic, which magnifies the chorizo ​​taste and leaves the well-known combination of tripe and muzzle spicy. They also embroider the farm snails (24 euros) and the aniseed bread toast stuffed with apple jam, arranged on custard and rice pudding, it is the best-selling dish, the bestseller In particular, a dessert that cannot be withdrawn from the menu (8 euros).

Although it has a faithful parish, there are still clueless customers who are surprised by such a large offer, guided by the simplicity of the preparations and the flavor and texture of the best quality raw material. The abyss between the expectations that a roadside bar is used to feeding and the daily reality of this secluded temple of hedonism where businessmen are used to closing deals and there is no shortage of connoisseurs nor banners of the Basque gastronomic vanguard who do not hesitate to reserve a table and even sing about the benefits of the place on their social networks. Normal, “we all like to eat and we all like to know what we eat”.

Clams from the Taskas restaurant in Bilbao. Sara Brown

In a couple of corners next to the tiny welcome bar, perhaps to make the hypothetical wait before accessing the bathroom more bearable, there are photographs that attest to the variety and popularity of the more or less regular clientele. And next to them press clippings and an invoice, also framed, corresponding to a couple who spent 1,622.50 euros on a jamada which included half a kilo of eels from Bustio, Louis Roederer Cristal Rosé champagne and the smoke of two Partagás. She will remain there exposed “until any more rooster appears,” warns the document itself.

“Yes or yes, whoever it is, we treat everyone equally, the politician and the one who has made a mistake and comes alone with the work diver. You are going to receive him with a smile and you are going to say goodbye with another one, ”says Ángel Velo, showing his letters as a great host.

View of the dining room of the Taskas restaurant, in Bilbao. Sara Brown

From now on, and already consolidated as a benchmark among Biscayan fans of good food, its objectives and projects go through remaining as it is. If anything, move the business to a nearby farmhouse, in a bucolic setting. What he does not contemplate is franchising Taskas or anything like that, although he has not lacked proposals. He has discarded it because “he would not know how to replicate it”, he does not enjoy the gift of omnipresence and would have problems offering the same quality of ingredients and service, because “people do not want to work, there is no vocation, now everyone wants to be a policeman , civil guard or civil servant”. As if that were not enough, Juanjo López Bedmar, owner of La Tasquita de Enfrente, already says it, the soul rarely replicates itself.