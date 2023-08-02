If you call for a highway to be blocked, you are stirring things up, and that is a criminal offence.

Blocking a highway will certainly get you attention, but that is only negative attention. Has anyone ever started to care more about the environment because people start acting annoying on the A12…? Probably not. In fact, it will have the opposite effect.

Despite this, blocking a highway remains a popular pastime among climate activists. Extinction Rebellion has already blocked the A12 seven times and they don’t want to stop there. The next members’ meeting on the A12 is scheduled for September 9.

However, climate activists cannot simply call for the blocking of a highway with impunity. The Public Prosecution Service sees this as sedition. And not only the Public Prosecution Service, but also the judge thinks this way. Seven activists were sentenced today by the court in The Hague.

Five of the climate activists will be given 30 hours of community service, the other two will have to work 60 hours. The OM would have liked to see something more, because the public prosecutor had demanded community service of 90 hours.

Not everyone agrees with this statement. Extinction Rebellion’s lawyer speaks of an “undermining of the democratic rule of law”. The climate club is therefore appealing.

Amnesty also expresses shame at the verdict. They are “shocked that the right to demonstrate and the right to free speech played such a small role in this court case”. It is of course also outrageous that you are not even allowed to express your opinion by endangering yourself and others.

Photo credit: Roel Wijnants

