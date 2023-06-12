PF, PRF and National Force operation in the Urupadi National Forest lasted 17 days

After 17 days of action, the Public Environmental Security task force in the Urupadi National Forest, located in Maués – in the southern region of Amazonas, approximately 267 km from Manaus – destroyed 10 illegal mines. R$ 4.5 million in fines were also applied.

The so-called Operation Aurum was launched on May 18. The balance of the initiative, which ended on June 3, was released on Saturday (June 10, 2023).

The team is composed of agents from the PF (Federal Police), PRF (Federal Highway Police) and the National Force, in addition to servants from Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) and ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation).

According to the PF, 13 hydraulic excavators, a bulldozer, 6 motorcycles, 3 quadricycles, 61 shacks, 16 power generator engines, 20 pump engines, 7 dredgers, in addition to 9 firearms and other equipment used in illegal mining, were seized. such as vessels and mercury.

RARE SPECIES

A Urupadi National Forest was created in May 2016. At the same time, the federal government created another 4 federal UCs (conservation units) and expanded the area of ​​the Amana National Forest. The conservation units are the Campos de Manicoré Environmental Protection Area, the Manicoré Biological Reserve, the Acari National Park and the Aripuanã National Forest.

At the time, ICMBio maintained that the creation of new conservation units between the basins of the Madeira and Tapajós rivers represented “a new frontier of socio-environmental development”. They reinforce conservation actions in the south of Amazonas, a region that, according to the institute, is of extreme environmental importance.

Still according to ICMBio, the region is home to endemic birds and primates, that is, which are only found in that area.

Among the local primates alone, there are 3 endemic species (myco manicorensis, Callibella humilis, callicebus berhardi) and 9 considered vulnerable to extinction.

Experts also estimate that 800 species of birds live in the region, equivalent to almost half of the entire set of birds recorded in Brazil.

Furthermore, some of the birds found in the region are still little known by scientists – who have also indicated the possibility that there are fish species in the region that have not yet been described by specialists.

By creating and expanding conservation units in May 2016, the federal government ensured that the measure would allow “increasing the local economy based on sustainable forest management” and that, in part of the area, it would be possible to develop ecotourism, given the natural beauty of the region.

As for the Urupadi National Forest, the Chico Mendes Institute informed that the unit would provide “greater security for the Esec (Ecological Station) Alto Maués, contributing to the conservation of primates that live in the area”.

With information from Brazil Agency.