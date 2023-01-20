Three world organizations announced an unprecedented alliance to stop the advance of plastic pollution on the planet. According to information gathered by the column, the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) of the World Economic Forum, the Plastics Initiative of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the international climate action NGO WRAP have brought together their individual initiatives in a broad and joint program that will spread good practices to more than 20 countries. The urgency is justified.

According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, with the expectation that the Plastics Treaty — a legally binding international instrument to put an end to material pollution — will come into force in 2025, public and private agents will need to have a clear x-ray of the use of plastic. product and design solutions to the problem.

In the Breaking the Plastic Wave study, published by the same foundation, analysts assess the impact of the material on the environment in five alternative models of use and consumption by 2040.

At worst, if the world continues with current practices, the 11 million tons present in the Ocean (base year 2016) will increase to 29 million tons with an annual cost of US$ 940 billion. In the best scenario, large-scale installation of the circular economy, the volume of pollutants in the seas would drop to 5 million tons per year and US$ 200 billion would be saved per year.

(Note published in the 1308 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)