Noh Naomi Osaka, the world number one Ashleigh Barty is no longer at the French Open in Paris. The 25-year-old Australian had to give up in her second round match on Thursday against Magda Linette from Poland when the score was 1: 6, 2: 2 due to an injury. Barty, who won the second Grand Slam tournament of the 2019 tennis season, had to be treated on the back and hip in her first-round game against the American Bernarda Pera. Nevertheless, she made it into the second round.

Against Linette, however, the pain became too great. After the first sentence, Barty left for a longer treatment. But a little later it finally went no further. After Osaka, who withdrew on Monday evening, the second top favorite at Stade Roland Garros has already been eliminated.

“He’s heartbreaking,” said Barty after their bitter departure from Paris. “It’s something acute that came over the weekend. We tried everything and it was a miracle that I was able to play the first round. But today the pain just got too bad, ”said the Australian.

Barty didn’t want to say exactly what the injury was. However, she was confident that she will be fit again at the next Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon at the end of the month. “I hope so,” said Barty.

With Barty and Osaka eliminated, the women’s title race is now more open than ever. On Wednesday, Serena Williams had fought her way into the third round in three sets. On Thursday, number four seeded Sofia Kenin from the USA and number five seeded Elina Switolina from Ukraine won their games.

German women can no longer benefit from the numerous favorites. Angelique Kerber, Laura Siegemund and Andrea Petkovic were eliminated in the first round.