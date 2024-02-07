Dubai (Etihad)

Tashkeel, one of the centers supporting creativity and innovation in the UAE, is hosting the solo exhibition of the Korean artist Ji-hee Kim, who resides in the United Arab Emirates and is one of the graduates of the Critical Practice Program 2024. The exhibition is organized under the title: “Peaks of Solitude: Narratives in Nature.” The exhibition falls within the framework of “Tashkeel’s” winter 2024 season, and is the artist Kim’s first solo exhibition in Dubai, highlighting the vitality and texture of the natural world through a number of diverse printing methods.

The “Peaks of Solitude: Narratives in Nature” exhibition is an installation that depicts the majesty of the mountains, presents a visual epic that crosses the layers of time and memory, and provides a 360-degree immersive experience that moves visitors from being mere spectators to being active creators, which encourages participation and eliminates the boundaries between viewer and artist. It invites everyone to participate in the journey of distinguished artistic creativity. Kim's exhibition is an intimate dialogue with the mountain environment, as it delves into the symbolic power of mountains, combining their timeless views with the delicate and complex layers beneath their surface.

A deep bond

Kim has resided in the United Arab Emirates since 2007. She is a graduate of Hongik University in Seoul and obtained a Master's degree from Camberwell College in London. Kim's distinguished artistic works were nominated for the Emirates Future Award – Fine Arts category, and her works were displayed in a number of solo and group exhibitions throughout the United Arab Emirates. Kim is the 18th participant to complete Tashkeel’s critical practice program, where she was trained by Isaac Sullivan, the creative artist and academic residing in Dubai.

Kim commented on the exhibition, saying: “My goal with the ‘Peaks of Solitude: Narratives in Nature’ exhibition is to create a deep connection between viewers and the complex stories that take place within the mountains. Tashkeel provided me with the perfect platform and opportunity to explore the diverse landscapes of the UAE, Korea, South Africa, the UK and Jordan. The exhibition delves into the essence of the many layers of mountains, as well as symbolizing the complexities of individual narratives. The support provided by ‘Tashkeel’ was essential in my artistic journey, and contributed to creating an environment in which nature, self-identity, and the power of art, capable of bringing about transformative changes, converge.”

In addition to the tours of the artworks that Kim will lead on specific dates, and the series of workshops that will be organized, visitors will also be invited to participate in a dialogue with the artist in a special event that will be held on Wednesday, February 29, from 06:30 to 07:30. evening.