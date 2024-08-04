Allegations of fraud, lack of electoral transparency and political persecution of opposition groups have been constant in Venezuela since Chavismo took power in 1999.

The first clear action in this sense occurred 20 years ago, with the Tascón List, released by government deputy Luis Tascón, at the request of then ally Hugo Chávez, the country’s leader.

The document linked the names of more than 2 million Venezuelans to a petition calling for a referendum to revoke the presidential mandate. At the time, the National Electoral Council (CNE), already heavily controlled by Chavismo, accepted the request, as expected.

Chávez ended up winning the 2004 referendum. However, the effects of the illegal exposure of opponents at that time remain present in the collective imagination, especially among former government officials and members of civil society, who were investigated and persecuted by Chavismo after their anonymity was violated.

The justification given for releasing the list was to “unmask” a fraud that the opposition was allegedly committing by using the identities of people who had not given their consent to sign the aforementioned petition. However, the alleged fraud was never proven and the list served only as an instrument of political persecution in Venezuela.

Several media outlets and organizations at the time reported dismissals and retaliation against employees, businesspeople and ordinary citizens whose names appeared on the list.

In 2018, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) found the Venezuelan State guilty of violating the political rights and freedom of thought and expression of some members of the Táscon List, including former government official and activist Rocío San Miguel, currently imprisoned by the Nicolás Maduro regime.

The strategy inaugurated by Chávez in 2004 was again used as a threat by Chavismo in 2022, when the opposition presented a new petition to remove dictator Nicolás Maduro from power.

On that occasion, the vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and number 2 in Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, said that he would ask the National Electoral Council (CNE) for the list of people who signed the document.

“The United Socialist Party of Venezuela, and especially the president [ditador]has every right to know who are those who revoke him, who ask for the revocation of his mandate”, said Cabello at the time.

In the elections held last Sunday, July 28, the CNE declared Maduro reelected, without presenting, contact, the voting records that indicated the dictator’s victory. According to the electoral body, an alleged hacker attack would have delayed the release of the full result.

Since then, Venezuelans have taken to the streets to protest against the dictatorship. More than a thousand people have been arrested and 19 deaths have been confirmed.

The political coordinator of the opposition party Popular Will, Freddy Superlano, was kidnapped by “hooded employees” on Tuesday (30), according to the opposition.

The other key figures who point to electoral fraud by the CNE in favor of Maduro, such as María Corina Machado, remain in hiding due to the increase in persecution in the country.