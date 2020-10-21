Actress Anastasia Shulzhenko, mistress of stripper Sergei Glushko, known as Tarzan, condemned the behavior of the singer Natasha Koroleva in an interview with journalist Ksenia Sobchak. She wrote about this in her Instagram-account.

Shulzhenko published a photo in which she clung to Tarzan. “How sweet it is when people do not take responsibility for their actions, when everyone is to blame,” the actress wrote in the caption to the photo.

In addition, Tarzan’s mistress expressed gratitude to the media. “I want to thank them for giving me the opportunity to defend myself,” Shulzhenko said. According to her, “people with a star in their foreheads can do whatever they want.”

Shulzhenko also said that she was forced to take part in various talk shows in order to defend her innocence. According to the actress, the Queen slandered her in order to avenge her husband’s betrayal.

On October 13, the Queen said that Shulzhenko was going to become a surrogate mother for their child with Tarzan. After one of her husband’s striptease shows, Shulzhenko herself came up to meet him.

In September Tarzan spent the night with two girls while Natasha Koroleva was at the southern resort. The stripper admitted treason. After that night, jewelry worth five million rubles, as well as three thousand euros, disappeared from the apartment. In an interview with Ksenia Sobchak, Tarzan and Natasha Koroleva spoke in detail about the situation and blackmail.