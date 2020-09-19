Singer and bodybuilder Sergei Glushko, known as Tarzan, explained that he had published a video confessing to his wife, singer Natasha Koroleva, who had cheated, as he received information about the presence of an explicit video from Channel One with his participation. He issued a new appeal in Instagram…

“My statement that appeared for the whole country was a preventive measure. At that time, I had one hundred percent information that Channel One filmed a program where it published a secret video without my consent, ”Glushko said. According to him, a contract has been signed with “two swindlers” for several editions of the program.

He stressed that the relationship between a man and a woman should not be discussed on TV, and hidden footage should not be published on the Internet. “Do you, gentlemen, the organizers of all this dirty foam, have no delay? Maybe we can discuss this all over the country? ” – Glushko turned angrily.

Tarzan clarified that the TV channel ignored their joint demands with his wife not to release a program about their relationship. “It’s not normal when on Channel One there are low-standard talk shows discussing gossip about those who didn’t even come there,” the singer added.

On September 16, actress Anastasia Shulzhenko, who declared herself Tarzan’s mistress, appeared in the program “Actually”. On the air, she passed a pregnancy test, which turned out to be negative. On September 17, a broadcast about the relationship between Tarzan and Koroleva was released on Channel One. The description spoke of “missing jewelry and an allegedly pregnant mistress.”

Shulzhenko, who claimed a love affair with Tarzan, accused Glushko’s wife of revenge and denied the Koroleva’s apartment robbery. According to the singer and her husband, Shulzhenko stole three thousand euros from the couple, as well as jewelry worth five million rubles.

On September 15, Tarzan posted a video on his Instagram account in which he confessed to an intimate relationship with two girls. The bodybuilder explained that his companions also robbed the apartment. Later, Glushko removed the confession of infidelity from social networks.