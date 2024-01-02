Tarvakoski | The roof of Eila Kaura's house burst into flames on New Year's Eve – Police: rockets were fired at the scene

There has been an empty apartment in the neighboring property, where the residents of the firehouse have been able to go to the toilet and fetch water.

Year had just changed when tarvakoskien Eila Kauran the doorbell rang like crazy. A friend who came to celebrate the New Year rushed him out: Kaura's home was on fire!

After coming out, Kaura watched how the one and a half meter flames hit the roof of the terraced house already high up. Then he remembered that an hour or two earlier there had been a loud crash outside, after which the yard lights had gone dark. Was it somehow related to the fire?