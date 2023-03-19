The two-wheeler produced by the Russian Motorcycle 2×2 weighs around 90 kilos, can be completely disassembled and can float, climb stairs and go everywhere. Two engines are available: the Chinese Lifan and a Honda engine. The base price is 1,500 euros

Probably, if it were imported, it would also have great success here in Italy. There Tarus it is a motorcycle with incredible characteristics, starting with its great versatility. It is, in fact, a totally disassembled model that can be stored comfortably in a car with a good trunk. Among other things, its disassembly is a fairly easy operation, since all its parts are quick release. Made by Russian Motorcycle 2×2the Tarus is an off-road motorcycle of small dimensions and also very light considering that weighs about 90 kgwhile even an even lighter model is being studied with a weight of 50kg.

The Tarus at the moment is marketed only in Russia, a pity because it could also be a great commercial success in Italy. It has two very generously sized tires and is unstoppable: it really can go anywhere, even floating on water. It also costs very little: 1,500 euros with the Chinese engine, which they become 1,750 for the richer version with the Honda engine.

designed for off-road — This motorcycle was mainly designed for a military use. The Honda engine is a four-stroke 210 cc engine capacity which is capable of delivering a power of 7 horsepower. It has a tank with a capacity of 4 litres which, according to the manufacturer, allows it to be used for about four hours. The tires are inflated to a very low pressure: 0.1 atmosphereswhile its maximum speed is 35 km/h. Few but more than enough, given that its use is mainly off-road.

In the world of off-road motorcycles it is difficult to find a vehicle with characteristics similar to the Tarus, one two wheel drive capable of floating on water and moreover removable. Strictly handcrafted, everything starts from one very light rigid frame, without suspension, given that the wheels themselves already cushion very well. The Chinese engine from is housed in the frame 5 hp and alternatively 7 hp for the Honda one, both of industrial derivation. To further improve these characteristics there is precisely the four-wheel drive with the front wheel driven by a drive chain.

electrical system for the road — The Tarus can really go anywhere: it overcomes sludge and mud without any problems he can even climb stairs. What’s more, once used, the tires are deflated and it can be conveniently stored in the trunk inside some special bags supplied with the bike. It exists as well version approved for road use with electrics and quad wheels. The weight in this case rises to approx 70kg. Practically as much as a common moped.